In photos: Day of Dance's 20th anniversary lights up the streets of Peak District town

By Gay Bolton
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:25 BST
Dancing in the streets has kicked off a week off carnival celebrations in Bakewell.

The annual International Day of Dance celebrated its 20th anniversary with more than 30 troupes performing at six outdoor venues on Saturday.

Dance styles from around the world were vividly demonstrated including Indian folk, salsa and traditional Morris. Ballet, clog dancing and excerpts from Hollywood shows also featured in the colourful spectacular.

Bellydance Flames, Silver Swans and Fitness Fusion, clockwise from top.

1. Bakewell Day of Dance 2024

Bellydance Flames, Silver Swans and Fitness Fusion, clockwise from top.

The Milltown Cloggies from Greater Manchester demonstrate traditional clog dancing.

2. Bakewell Day of Dnce 2024

The Milltown Cloggies from Greater Manchester demonstrate traditional clog dancing.

Bellydance Flames is based in Matlock.

3. Bakewell Day of Dance 2024

Bellydance Flames is based in Matlock.

Silver Swans, an adult ballet troupe from Matlock, entertain the crowds.

4. Bakewell Day of Dance 2024

Silver Swans, an adult ballet troupe from Matlock, entertain the crowds.

