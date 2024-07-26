"I’m just happy we’re still here": Historic Derbyshire pub reopens after tumble dryer fire which left landlords homeless

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 17th century village pub in the Derbyshire Dales has reopened again six weeks after a fire which gutted the upper floors and left the landlords temporarily homeless.

As previously reported, a suspected tumble dryer fault sparked a fire at the King’s Head in Bonsall on Saturday, June 1, while the pub was packed with punters downstairs.

Thankfully, everyone was safely evacuated but the accommodation for landlords Andy and Samantha Bunting, and all of their possessions, were completely ruined by flames, smoke and water.

On Tuesday, July 16, the Buntings reopened the doors and Samantha said: “We had a few problems but we got there in the end. We’ve had to rewire downstairs and install new fire alarms and emergency lighting but we’re trading as normal again.

King's Head bartender Charlotte Howes, left, with bosses Andy and Samantha Bunting. (Photo: Contributed)

“The customers have come flooding back. We’ve had lots of generous support from the village. People have been really good to us.”

The couple showed their appreciation for the community with a celebratory party on Saturday, July 20, with Andy taking to the karaoke microphone to entertain everyone.

Samantha said: “It was a very busy night and there was a lot of laughter and a lot of singing.”

There will be more festivities this weekend as part of the Bonsall carnival, with live music and a barbecue on Saturday followed by food and karaoke on Sunday. Beyond that, the Buntings face a long wait before they can return home.

Samantha said: “They’ve started emptying our furniture and contents from upstairs but we’ve been told it could be eight to 12 months before it’s ready for us to move back in. We’ve got engineers coming out next week so we’ll know more after that.”

The couple are still awaiting the official results of the fire investigation to confirm the cause though they are confident the insurance negotiations will run smoothly, and in the meantime they are settled in temporary accommodation in the village provided by one of their regulards.

Samantha said: “For now, we’re all sorted, back up and running, and moving forward. I’m just happy we’re still here.

“Thank you again to everyone who’s supported us while we were closed. We’re looking forward to serving you all again.”

For details on all upcoming events at the pub, see facebook.com/TheKingsHeadBonsall.