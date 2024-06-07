"I’m just glad everyone got out": Historic Derbyshire pub shut after suspected tumble dryer fire guts upper floors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A historic pub in the Derbyshire Dales could be shut for weeks after an electrical fire gutted the upstairs living quarters, and though the couple who run the business have lost everything they are counting themselves lucky.

Early indications are that a tumble dryer fault sparked the blaze which tore through the upper floors of the Kings Head in Bonsall at around 7pm on Saturday, June 1.

Landlord Andy Bunting, who has managed the pub with wife Samantha since 2020, said: “We had a packed pub, the food was flying out of the kitchen and then suddenly the till switched off.

“There was an electrician in the pub at the time, so he went up to have a look at the fuse board. He opened the door to the living area and it was full of flames.”

The couple's living quarters have been completely ruined by the fire. (Photos: Andrew Bunting)

The Buntings led an immediate evacuation of the 17th-century building and firefighters were on the scene in less than 15 minutes. Everyone was safe but the damage was done.

Andy said: “The fire service said it must have been over 900°C, and that if we’d been in bed at the time we wouldn’t have got out. The flames were that intense.

“It melted the fire alarm which is even more scary. I’m just glad everyone got out quick.”

He added: “To look at the pub downstairs you wouldn’t know, apart from some water damage. The floors are that thick and fire-boarded.

The Kings Head was established in Bonsall in 1677, but will have seen few weeks more dramatic than this one. (Image: Google)

“But the two upper floors are gutted. We’ve been told it could be six to eight months before we can live there again. Everything is damaged by smoke or water.”

The couple do hope to reopen the pub in about five weeks, and for now they have found refuge elsewhere in the village thanks to neighbours who have also crowdfunded more than £1,300 to cover immediate expenses.

Andy said: “All we had were the clothes we were wearing. It’s amazing what people have done for us this week.

“We really can’t thank them all enough. We’ll have one hell of a party when we open back up again.”

Andy and Sam Bunting took over the Kings Head just before the first Covid lockdown. (Photo: Contributed)

The cost of repairs, rent and replacing the couple’s possessions should eventually be negotiated between Batemans Brewery and their insurers.

That process is already under way, and will require forensic expertise to try and identify the exact cause of the fire.

Andy said: “The building’s electrics are really good otherwise. It looks like the fault was definitely in the tumble dryer. We had a loss adjuster in yesterday, and he pointed out where the plug would have been the wall was still white.

“It wasn’t even on at the time. We’d used it two or three hours before the fire started. You hear about these stories, but you don’t expect it will happen to you.”

It could be months before the couple can return home, though the pub should reopen sooner. (Photos: Andrew Bunting)

He added: “We’ve only had the dryer for about two years, and never had any problem with. We cleaned out the lint every time we used it.

“I’ve been on to the manufacturer and the retailer today, and they’re bouncing it back between each other. They’re not being the most helpful, considering the damage that’s been done and how much worse it could have been.

“If it saves one person’s life, I’d say unplug your dryer whenever it’s not in use.”

To donate to the crowdfunder, go to gofundme.com/f/fire-at-the-kings-head-bonsall.