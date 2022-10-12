'Illegal encampments will not be tolerated' says council - as travellers leave North East Derbyshire District

A spokesman for North East Derbyshire District Council said the sites are being secured and cleared today.

They added: “We are sending a clear message that illegal encampments will not be tolerated and we will act quickly to enforce the law and work together as partner agencies to secure sites and move on encampments.

"We can confirm the travellers have left North East Derbyshire District.”

Traveller camp on land near Grassmoor Country Park

Police had increased patrols in Arkwright Town after the group moved on to land at Hardwick Drive from Grassmoor Country Park.

Travellers had previously set up camp on land off Storforth Lane, in Hasland.