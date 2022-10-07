News you can trust since 1855
Travellers set up yet another illegal camp in Chesterfield

Travellers have set up yet another illegal camp in Chesterfield, after they moved onto land at Grassmoor Country Park earlier this morning.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:45 pm - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 1:07 pm

Local residents confirmed that a number of Travellers had moved onto the site earlier today. The latest camp comes just days after Travellers set up camp on land off Storforth Lane, in Hasland.

Chesterfield Borough Council has confirmed that the encampment in Hasland has now been moved, but it is not yet known if this is the same group that has moved onto Grassmoor Country Park

The Traveller camp on land near Grassmoor Country Park
