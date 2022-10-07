Travellers set up yet another illegal camp in Chesterfield
Travellers have set up yet another illegal camp in Chesterfield, after they moved onto land at Grassmoor Country Park earlier this morning.
Local residents confirmed that a number of Travellers had moved onto the site earlier today. The latest camp comes just days after Travellers set up camp on land off Storforth Lane, in Hasland.
Chesterfield Borough Council has confirmed that the encampment in Hasland has now been moved, but it is not yet known if this is the same group that has moved onto Grassmoor Country Park