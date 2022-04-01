Iconic local music venue The Leadmill given eviction notice by landlord

The live music venue has been at its home on Leadmill Road, Sheffield, for more than 40 years.

Since 1980, The Leadmill has spent millions of pounds on what was a derelict warehouse, transforming it into one of the UK’s most respected venues, where countless acts from across the globe have performed over the years – including Sheffield’s homegrown Arctic Monkeys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leadmill has been served an eviction notice by its landlord.

A spokesperson for The Leadmill said that a further update will be made available when they have received more information.

The venue is appealing for messages of support and best memories spent at The Leadmill as part of a campaign using the hashtag #WeCantLoseLeadmill.

Shortly after the venue posted the message on its social media pages, messages of support started to flood in from entertainment fans and artists around the world.

Sheffield musician Ed Cosens, who also performs with Reverend and the Makers said: “This is absolutely shocking. It cannot be allowed to happen.

"Whoever the landlord is needs their head seeing to. Let’s all stand behind the guys and make it right. #WeCantLoseLeadmill.”

Comedian Joe Lycett said: “This would be a terrible loss to culture in the UK.”

Fellow comic Nish Kumar said: “This is such a great venue #wecantloseleadmill.”

Labour Sheffield MP for Heeley, Louise Haigh, said: “Absolutely devastating news that our beloved Sheffield institution The Leadmill has been given eviction notice by their landlord.