Could Jude Law’s new Firebrand movie be shot at Haddon Hall in Derbyshire?

Social media followers are speculating that it may be the new Firebrand movie, starring Jude Law, after signs of a film shoot were spotted.

Posting on the Facebook site of Matlock & District Neighbourhood Watch, Lynn Keeton wrote: “From what I saw on their notice board it says filming in April till June.”

Nicola Laing said: “I’m sure a friend of mine was sat with the electricians on site the other night and it’s something to do with Henry 8th.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you know what is being filmed at Haddon Hall?

Ros Vahter commented: “Firebrand - Jude Law is Henry 8th”.

Firebrand tells the story of the darker side of the King of England’s Henry VIII six marriages and will premiere late next year or early 2024.

Meanwhile, Andrew Fearn offered a different perspective on the filming. He posted on Facebook: “Heard it was The Witcher.”

Netflix series The Witcher follows a solitary monster hunter in a world where people are often more wicked than beasts.

A spokeswoman for Haddon Hall said: “With regards to the filming at Haddon, unfortunately we’re not able to comment at this time. When that changes, I will let you know!”

Haddon Hall’s beautiful house and grounds have long been a magnet for film and TV crews. The first film to be shot there was in 1924 when Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks starred in Dorothy Vernon of Haddon Hall.

The last film to be shot at Haddon Hall was The King in 2019, co-directed by Brad Pitt and starring Timothee Chalamet as King Henry V of England, Robert Pattinson and Joel Edgerton.

Three film adaptations of Jane Eyre have been shot at Haddon Hall, along with cult movie The Princess Bride and productions such as Mary Queen of Scots, The Other Boleyn Girl and Pride and Prejudice.

Film buffs can discover what happens behind the scenes when filming at the hall and grounds. Expert guides, some of whom have been extras on film sets, lead tours on which visitors learn how there is painstaking attention to accurate recreation when rooms are converted into historic setting.