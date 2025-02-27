“I was in tears”: says Chesterfield care worker who faced threats from bailiff over £400 car parking fine

Ami Goodlad, a domiciliary care worker, has been asked to pay £425 after she appealed a car parking fine.

A Chesterfield care worker has been fined over £400 after she left her car parked near her client’s house for 20 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ami Goodlad, 44, a domiciliary care worker, parked her Toyota on Albion Street in Chesterfield last April to attend to a vulnerable, disabled client.

As her client required urgent attention and struggled with communication, Ms Goodlad was only able to ask her for visitor’s parking permit 20 minutes after arriving at the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By this time she already found a penalty charge notice behind her windscreen, asking her to pay £35 – which would increase to £70 if not paid within two weeks.

Ami Goodlad, 44 has parked her Toyota on Albion Street in Chesterfield in April last year to attend to a vulnerable, disabled client.

Ms Goodlad, a mum of two and grandmother of one, explained that she was only paid £4 for her 20-minute visit to the vulnerable patient – as domiciliary carers are typically paid based on the allocated time they spend providing care to a client during each visit.

She decided to appeal the parking fine which was almost nine times more expensive then the payment she received for supporting the client.

Ms Goodlad who worked for Senescence Care Agency at the time, said: “I contacted the Derbyshire County Council to appeal the charge. I thought it was wrong and unfair under the circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I sent the visitor’s parking permit, explained the reasons why I couldn’t put it in the car straight away, I sent a copy of my ID badge, a copy of my log book with times when I arrived and left the property and details of the company I was working for.”

Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes said that care workers are often forced to decide whether to assist a patient in crisis or deal with parking issues first.

But her appeal was rejected and after months of fighting, Ms Goodlad was ordered to pay the fine and costs amounting to £425 – with a bailiff knocking on her door in January.

She said: “They sent a bailiff to me who threatened to take the car, come in to the house and start taking items. It was scary, I was in tears.

"My 17-year-old son is vulnerable, he is autistic, has severe anxiety and ADHD. Seeing a bailiff come to the door, hearing him demanding money and threatening that he will come back with police was a lot for him and for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Goodlad could not afford the £425 fine and had to rely on her parents to pay it - to prevent the bailiff from coming back to her property.

After being a care worker for over 25 years, Ms Goodlad has now been forced to resign from working due to mental health issues including depression and anxiety.

She said: "The appeal process is absolutely diabolical. It's been an absolute nightmare from the beginning to the end. Since I tried to appeal the fine I was sent so many forms. It wasn’t very clear what I should do, some forms were not even relevant.

"This entire thing has put my anxiety and depression into a new level, especially when the bailiff came. Having to go through all of this just for one £4 work call to help somebody in need is quite appalling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Goodlad, who is planning to go to court to fight for reimbursement, contacted her local councillor Anne-Frances Hayes for support.

Commenting on Ms Goodlad’s case, Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes said: “Due to the nature of their role, which often requires quick responses to urgent situations, care workers are often faced with crises as they enter a patient’s home and must decide whether to assist the patient or deal with the parking issue. Ami chose the former and received a punitive charge as a result.

"Carers and healthcare professionals are already amongst the lowest paid; it is unfair that they should be hit with hefty charges whilst carrying out their duties. It is outrageous that we live in a society where the cost of these fines far outstrips the actual day wage earned by the worker.

“Parking fines disproportionately impact the poor and at a certain level of income they become meaningless to people who can easily afford to pay. For a person earning minimum wage this can make the difference between whether they can afford to pay their day-to-day bills and, in some cases, have led them into a cycle of debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, appeal systems often represent a lengthy and stressful process for which few people have the time or energy. There's already staffing shortage in the care sector, and these fines are not helping with recruitment.

“Whilst I accept that councils sometimes have to levy charges in congested area, I am concerned that parking enforcement has become a crucial money spinner for many local authorities.

“These fines amount to a ‘charge for caring’. I should like to see all healthcare professionals and carers be issued with parking permits and exempt them from parking fines only whilst delivering care in a vulnerable person’s home.

"Several county councils in the UK offer free parking permits to healthcare professionals and carers, I should like to see Derbyshire follow suit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We’re working with Ami to help her in engaging with the comprehensive appeals process and we continue to advise and support her throughout the process.

“Instructions on how to appeal are on the back of the penalty charge notice and detailed instructions are also outlined in any further correspondence.

“The appeals process allows the recipient/registered keeper of the vehicle to provide details of any mitigation for consideration and is a legal, auditable process. The Government sets the penalty charge.

“If anyone receives a penalty charge notice and believes it has been issued incorrectly, or is unsure what to do, they are advised to contact our parking enforcement team who will be available to help.

“They can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by telephoning 01629 538671 during normal office hours.”