'I go to Chesterfield more than Sheffield now' Shoppers praise Chesterfield’s historic market

Sheffield residents have been praising Chesterfield’s historic market after the first phase of the multi-million pound revamp was completed, with some saying they prefer shopping in the town to the city.

Posting on public forum It’s all about Sheffield, Alex Webster said: “I saw that Chesterfield recently had an uplift in their market area, and personally I think it’s great! Cheap or free local parking, clean and spacious, lots of local businesses involved.

“To my knowledge Sheffield doesn’t have a decent outdoor market? Or does it? I know there’s an indoor one on the moor, but I’m reluctant to use it. I think it’s dirty, dark and cold and hygiene levels look low in parts of it.

What are people’s thoughts?”

A view of the new market area from the Market Hall.

Many people commented to support the town centre regeneration.

John Gregory said: “Chesterfield is great… Give it a go … they don’t even charge cars or vans to enter…”

David Allen added: “Ches Vegas the place to be.”

Kate Jones said: “I go to Chesterfield more than Sheffield now and love their market and the town itself. It's so much more nicer and all contained. However it doesn't have a meat/fish market except only a couple of butchers so Sheffield has the upper hand for that. It also has tons more pubs for the town centre compared to the centre city of Sheffield. Parking seems cheaper than Sheffield, but I usually get the bus there and back. X17 with the limited stops is quickest but only good if stops near where you need, but there's also 43, 44 and 50. And the fact you can to go Chesterfield then nip on X17 out to Matlock, Matlock Farm and Matlock Bath.”

Chesterfields new-look market opened to the public in March. Shoppers are pictured looking around the new market.

Matthew Uttley added: “Went to the college in Chessy in the 90s and used to walk girlfriend home to Chatsworth Road. Used to love the flea market was thriving then, the food stalls too with the giant shirehorse too. Happy days The new Sheffield moor market is fine and struggle to see where you get dark and unhygienic from.”

Ian Hardy said: “Chesterfield Market Place looks great but where is the free parking.”

Jo Aykroyd added: “The cost of parkings quite good in Chesterfield compared to other towns.”

Justin Zod said: “We do have a great market in Chesterfield, reminds me of the outdoor markers that used to be outside of shief market. Thursday market day is great.”

The first phase of the multi-million pound regeneration to Chesterfield Market was completed in March.

Phase one focused on the upper half of the Market Place with cobbles re-laid along with some sections of new paving – making the area more accessible.

Work to create a new market stall layout has also taken place – with new timber stalls providing more cover for traders and shoppers, and colourful new canopies.

Sam Dent said: “Alex Webster do you think Chesterfield is better than Sheffield?”

Alex Webster replied: “Sam Dent I never said one was better than the other (markets that is) I’m just saying they seem to have a nicely done outdoor market for local businesses, and given the scale of our city, and the potential it has as a growing city, why haven’t we got something similar in the works. Looking at the comments on this post, lots of people are travelling out our city centre to surrounding towns for their outdoor markets. Our council should be looking at keeping our residents shopping in our city.”

But many defended Sheffield’s Moor Market.

Robin Wood said: “I think you are wrong about Moor Market. Fantastic wet fish stalls, greengrocers and butchers. Great food stalls too, lemongrass Thai is sensational.”

Nic Styles added: “Yes they have spent a lot on the Chessie market, used to be buzzing years ago so glad they have pulled it back. I’ve been to Sheffield market and it’s nice and spacious and some good local produce.”