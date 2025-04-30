Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield mum of three is waiting for a fibromyalgia assessment after her son with special educational needs has been left out of education for 14 weeks.

Max Elliott-Vickers, from Chesterfield, who has been diagnosed with ADHD, PDA (Pathological Demand Avoidance), autism, anxiety and ODD, was refused a place at a school for children with special educational needs.

Max, seven, was forced to attend a mainstream Brockley Primary School – despite the primary stating that the school was not able to meet his complex needs.

The boy, who struggled to control his behaviour due to sensory distress and was eventually excluded from school in January, leaving him out of education for 14 weeks now.

Michelle Elliott-Vickers said that she was waiting for a fibromyalgia appointment due to stress after her son Max, seven, had been left without access to education.

Michelle Elliott-Vickers, Max’s mum, said: “We are literally at the end of our tether with this. I am absolutely sick of fighting for what my son and my family need. My son has a legal right to care and education. This situation is beyond a joke.”

At first Max’s parents have sought help from a care agency to provide support for their son who was forced to stay at home. But due to his complex needs, the care agency refused to work with him after two weeks.

Mrs Elliott-Vickers found a new agency to support Max, but the she was told her son needed a doubled-up care due to his anxiety and dysregulation.

She said: “If he goes to double-up care, he will only receive 14.5 hours, leaving us without necessary support.

“I emailed DCC for a call back, which took two days, only to be told that our allocated social worker would call me the next day. No phone call was received despite several complaints about the lack of response from our worker.

"I was told there is no one else to help. I am worn out from fighting for call backs and am currently undergoing tests for fibromyalgia caused by stress.”

She added: “My son requires 58 hours of care a week until he is in a permanent school. Both my husband and I have worked all our lives. Despite paying taxes and contributing to society, we get no help when we need it.

"Quitting my job would mean selling our home due to existing debts from years of supporting our children with medical needs.”

Mrs Elliott-Vickers was finally sent a draft of EHCP for Max on Monday, April 28 – but she was unhappy with the document.

She said: “They now want us to fill out information that has already been provided. They have copied and pasted the education psychologist report and removed sections we have already put in. Max is still without any form of education.”

Mrs Elliott-Vickers has decided to contact an independent SEN advocate to help Max get the education he has a right to.

With the help of the advocate, Max’s parents have now complained to the council under Section 19 of the Education Act which states that local authorities must provide suitable education for children of compulsory school age who cannot attend school due to illness, exclusion, or other reasons.

She added: “We simply cannot get any acknowledgement from the education side of things despite Max's social workers, the headteacher, and the advocate chasing almost daily.

"SEND team has been labelled inadequate, and I agree. Thousands of families are fighting the same fight.

"I will not stop shouting until Max gets what he needs, including the double-up care support hours funded.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We acknowledge Max’s family’s concerns and we’re currently working with them on the content of his education, health and care plan. We’ve issued his parents with a draft plan and they have 15 days to respond with comments.

“Once the content of the EHCP has been agreed, we’ll consult with schools and other educational settings who will have 15 days to respond stating if they can meet Max’s needs and offer him the provision listed in the plan.

“We’re aware any delay in education is difficult for children and their families and are working as quickly as possible to secure a suitable, appropriate placement for Max.”