“We are in crisis” says Chesterfield mum of three forced stay at home with son as SEND services ‘broken’

A Chesterfield boy with complex educational needs has been left without a school place or support after struggling in a mainstream primary.

Michelle Elliott-Vickers, a mum of three from Chesterfield, has been left under emotional and financial burden after Derbyshire County Council’s Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) department failed to provide support for her son Max.

Max, seven, has has been diagnosed with ADHD, PDA (Pathological Demand Avoidance), autism and ODD but was not offered a place in a school for children with special educational needs.

Instead he was asked to attend mainstream Brockley Primary School – where noise and activity of a typical school environment caused Max sensory distress and resulted in him struggling to control his behaviour.

Mrs Elliott-Vickers, said: “School could not meet his needs, they have been saying this since November. They are a mainstream school without the tools or resources readily available to support a SEN child.”

Brockley Primary School have tried to support the family - with the headteacher urging Derbyshire County Council to urgently provide a SEND school place for Max.

But the parents’ and school’s pleas were not listened to and Max started getting temporary exclusions and was eventually put on a part-time school timetable – before being permanently excluded from the school.

He is now forced to stay at home with his mum, who is unable to work until he is offered the support he needs.

Mrs Elliott-Vickers said: “We are in crisis. The SEND department thinks Max is not struggling enough to qualify for a SEN school – but he is too severe for mainstream. He needs to go to a school that can manage challenging behaviour.

"Unfortunately, pathological demand avoidance is extremely hard to manage, and something as simple as me telling Max to put his shoes on is me placing a demand on him, and his body reacts with an anxiety response, which can come out in aggression.

"My husband and I strive to do our best for our wonderful children who all face the challenges of neurodivergence. Our family needs support to ensure our children have the best possible opportunities in life.

"It is not only an emotional and social burden but also a financial burden put on our family. We are a working class family. Me and my husband work full time. I'm stuck in the house with my son, unable to work, and I don't get paid when I don't go to work.”

Mrs Elliott-Vickers explained that she first noticed Max showing challenging behaviours at the age of two. The family sought support for his assessment but was rejected because he did not fit the criteria.

After Max’s parents were told he was not old enough to be put on NHS waiting list for an ADHD assessment, they were forced to seek help privately and their son finally got a diagnosis at the age of five.

Mrs Elliott-Vickers added: “After a three-year wait, we received an NHS diagnosis, with a paediatrician conducting the same tests and adjusting medications, only to inform us that he will see us again in six months alongside a referral to the ASD team for suspected Autism, again another wait list. Six months is not sufficient.”

To help Max, the family have decided to pay for specialist care agency to support him in the mornings – with the bill partly covered by Max’s disability support funding and partly by his parents.

But if Mrs Elliott-Vickers will not be able to go back to work, the family might not be able to afford the help for Max anymore.

Mrs Elliott-Vickers have contacted a number of agencies including, among others, Derbyshire County Council’s SEND department, DIASS (Derbyshire Information, Advice and Support Service for SEND), IPSEA (Independent Provider of Special Education Advice) and her GP surgery.

She said: “I’ve sent emails to 20 different people, all from different agencies. I submitted complaints to the council, Ofsted, CQC commission. We shouldn't be caught in this position where we are actively approaching services to help us.

“I keep getting told is that a disciplinary team meeting is going to be arranged, but there's no time scales on it, and all this time I'm still out of work. At times I fell as though I am living in a parallel universe.

“There are thousands of other families in similar situations, with parents taking antidepressants and losing themselves due to a broken system. This has to change.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We’re sorry we’ve not been able to find a suitable placement to meet Max’s specific needs sooner and understand the significant impact this has on his family, but while we continue to work hard to find one, we’ve put tuition in place for him as an interim measure.

“We acknowledge there’s still a lot of work to do to improve our SEND services, but we’re continuing to work very hard, with significant investment, new technology and service changes.

“We recently made a £1m investment to improve our education, health and care plan assessment process and have also invested £11m to create 500 additional special needs school places across the county to ensure we give every Derbyshire child, whatever their challenge or ability, the best possible start in life. This is our commitment, and this work continues.”