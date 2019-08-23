Huge fundraising event to be held in memory of Chesterfield singer Georgia Bird

The best friend of a Derbyshire singer who sadly took her own life has set up a new charity in her memory.

Georgia Bird, who was born in Chesterfield and lived in the town for several years before moving to America, passed away in Cyprus in 2017.

Much-loved Georgia Bird.

The 20-year-old was in the Mediterranean country fulfilling her dream of being a performer.

Now, Ellie Scott has launched the Georgia Bird Foundation and is set to hold a huge cabaret festival to raise money for the charity.

Ellie, 22, said: "Georgia was my best friend and I want to keep her legacy alive.

Ellie Scott with Georgia Bird.

"She was such an advocate for mental health and wanted to help anyone who might be suffering in silence and I want to honour that.

"We were both singers so the charity has started a choir for young people aged 11 to 19 to help with their mental health and wellbeing.

"We offer this completely free of charge hence why we have to fundraise to keep the charity sustainable.

"We also in the future want to offer a choir to support families who have lost loved ones to suicide as well as support groups and drop in sessions."

The fundraising festival will take place at Yellow Arch Studios in Sheffield between 4pm and 11.30pm on September 15.

The line-up includes Everybody's Talking About Jamie star Luke Bayer and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole.

There will also be bands, food, refreshments, stalls and activities as well as hundreds of pounds worth of raffle prizes and important information on how people can get support with mental health.

The Georgia Bird Foundation has teamed up with the Steven Miller Foundation - which was set up after Chesterfield footballer Steven Miller lost his life to depression last year - to organise the cabaret festival.

For tickets, viist www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cabaret-festival-tickets-64788342677 or www.facebook.com/georgiabirdfoundation

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them via jo@samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.