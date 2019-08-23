New food store in Chesterfield is now open

A new food store has officially opened in Chesterfield - creating 20 new jobs and seeing £1 million invested in the area.

The Food Store, which is based in Top Road, Calow, offers shoppers a wide range of products and is fitted out with pioneering new energy efficient refrigeration technologies to minimise environmental impact, LED lighting and a lifesaving defibrillator.

To mark the opening, staff were joined by representatives from the neighbouring Chesterfield Royal Hospital to cut the ribbon and declare the store open for business.

Deputy director of nursing and patient care at the Royal, Sarah Ward, as well as the hospital’s charity director Ken Godber were presented with £100 in vouchers for the hospital by store manager Gary Bonsall.

Gary said: “It was fantastic to be able to welcome Sarah and Ken to the opening. The team and I all live locally and are passionate about supporting the hospital and look forward to building a great relationship with them.

“All of us here at Calow Food Store are proud to be part of such a great community and are delighted to welcome everyone to come and enjoy our new store.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank local residents for their patience. It has been long-awaited, but hopefully everyone will enjoy the store as much as we do.”