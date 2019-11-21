How you can win £43,000 at Mecca Bingo in Chesterfield

Mecca Bingo in Chesterfield has announced the return of its Firecracker event – and there’s £43,200 worth of prize money up for grabs.

The event – which will propose five chances for players to win £5,000 and nine chances to win £1,000 as well as other bonus cash prizes – will take place from 4pm on December 1.

Eyes down!

Martin Webster, general manager at Mecca Chesterfield, said: “Firecracker is without a doubt our biggest prize giveaway of the year.

“We love giving our new and longstanding customers the chance to win such huge prizes. It’s always a brilliant atmosphere.”

Tickets to Firecracker are £50 and can be purchased at the club on Foljambe Road.

For more information about the event, visit www.facebook.com/meccabingochesterfield/posts/2642451372456131

