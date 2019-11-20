The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the November 21, 2019, edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Assault

Lee Charles Andrew Hill, 31, of Burnel Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for four months suspended for 18 months with an 18 month exclusion requirement with electronic monitoring not to enter Stuart Close, Tapton, Chesterfield, a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Shaun Fred Machin, 39, of Mansfield Road, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until November 6, 2021.

Desmond Booth, 64, of Rayleigh Avenue, Brimington, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Other

James Brian Roberts, 30, of Catchford View, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £300 and must pay £70 compensation, a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty. Restraining order to last until May 6, 2021.

Dale Brian Wright, 38, of Carlton Close, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Pleaded guilty to harassment by attending an address, phoning and sending Facebook messages making threats concerning the victim’s property. Must pay £200 compensation. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for an offence of attempted theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order attempting to steal items belonging to the British Heart Foundation, at Matlock. Committed to custody for nine weeks. Restraining order to last until November 6, 2021.

Thomas Brian Shaw, 21, of Robin Croft, Grangewood Estate, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a car windscreen. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until May 6, 2020. Pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment by contacting someone by telephone and social media with threats. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Community order to last until November 6, 2020, with a two month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until May 6, 2020.

Reece Winfield, 24, of Shakespeare Street, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window. Fined £40 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until May 6, 2020.

Alison Thompson, 45, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in public. Must pay a £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Jamie Brooks, 28, of Nethermoor Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment by attending the victim’s address and making repeated phone calls. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Community order to last until January 31, 2020, with a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Jack Yip, 25, of Leyton Court, at New Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a TV. Fined £80 and must pay £25 compensation and a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Jake Hall, 20, of Devonshire Street, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to damaging two glass windows valued at £180. Fined £50 and must pay £180 compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Convicted of an offence while a community order which had been imposed for an offence of threats to cause damage was in force. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of threatening to damage a house. Community order to last until August 11, 2020, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Leonard James Allen, 37, of Charlesworth Gardens, Carr Vale, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to fraud by making a false representation by using someone else’s bank card to make a gain for himself. Must pay £50.23 compensation. Found guilty of committing fraud by making a false representation by using someone else’s bank card intending to make a gain. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Motoring

James Kieran Rooney, 32, of Gorsey Bank, Wirksworth, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Indicated a guilty plea to taking a Toyota vehicle without the consent of the owner and owing to the driving damage was caused to the vehicle and an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Mazda. Community order to last until November 6, 2020, with 150 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Kerry Elizabeth Agutter, 47, of Broom Drive, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Convicted of using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Kristian William Harrison, 33, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven John Hadfield, 28, of Ash Crescent, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £323 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Laura Jayne Henson, 34, of Bloomery Way, Clay Cross. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by making a false representation by representing yourself as a solicitor intending to cause a loss to someone else and to make a gain for herself of £1,450. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Rhyss Arren David Morton, 24, of Lime Grove Walk, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to damaging spectacles belonging to a police officer. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting the same police officer by beating. Must pay £400 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a further police officer by beating. Must pay £50 compensation, a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing a variety of items valued at £8.08 belonging to Arkwright Stores, at Cromford. Must pay £8.08 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging fuel pumps, bins, poster casings and petrol station property at Allestree Shell Service Station, on Duffield Road, Derby. Committed to prison for 22 weeks.

Drugs

Adrian Catherall, 38, of Draycott Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class A drug diamorphine. Fined £40 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of class A drug crack cocaine. No separate penalty.

Theft

Matthew Rodney Boll, 47, of Littlemoor Centre, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing meats and butter valued at £117 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £117 compensation. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months imposed for an offence of theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of stealing three hanging baskets belonging to Lidl. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend supervision. Committed to prison for four weeks.