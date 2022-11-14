How to practise mindfulness in the Derbyshire countryside

When we’re in the moment, we’re fully appreciating all the small details - not dwelling on the past or worrying about the future.
Being here in Derbyshire, we couldn’t be luckier. Surrounded by nature, beautiful scenery, fresh and natural food that comes from the fields all around us, it’s no wonder the Peak District is globally renowned. After a year and a half living here – I can personally vouch for its transformative wellbeing benefits.
These are some ways to stay mindful and connected to the surroundings here in the delightful Derbyshire countryside...
1. Take your lunch / breakfast with you for a walk
Instead of eating your lunch at home or at the desk, go for a walk and take your pack up with you. Enjoy it on a bench with a view or on a fallen tree branch in the woods.
Use all of your senses to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells (hopefully good ones) of the outdoors and the taste and texture of the food that you’re eating – savouring each mouthful. It’s a great way for beginners to practise the art of mindfulness in the Dales.
Cromford Canal has benches tucked away in visual proximity to the water and the Cromford Café is a few minutes’ walk away if you want to have your lunch prepared for you or treat yourself to a delicious slice of cake. Don’t forget to throw away your rubbish properly.
Photo: Katie King
2. Let your creative side out
Even if you don't consider yourself any good at it - if you enjoy taking photos, videos, drawing, journaling and so on - go out into nature and do it. Being creative releases so many feel good hormones and keeps us younger according to ancient Japanese philosophy. We have such stunning scenery here in Derbyshire and lots of experienced photographers with active social media accounts and websites for you to draw inspiration from. You could even buy a book about Derbyshire (there are lots of these in local bookstores) and make your way through it – visiting and filming / photographing / sketching your way through it when you’re off.
Photo: Katie King
3. Find new paths and discover new sceneries
There’s nothing more exciting than an adventure and just focusing on the new surroundings is mindfulness in its finest form.
With the cost of living in full swing and the price of travelling quite steep these days – why not enjoy an escape in the countryside. You could find a place to stay or make it a daycation and discover a part of Derbyshire you’ve never been to before.
Photo: Katie KIng
4. Indulge in some self-development
We often overlook our self-development when we’re busy, but learning new things about subjects that interest us keeps our brains active in positive ways.
There are many audiobook and podcast apps that you can download and listen to from your phone with earplugs as you walk through your local natural scenery – of which there’s plenty here in Derbyshire's Peak District. Stop at a local café and enjoy a coffee whilst listening to your inspiration, jotting down notes and action plans.
Photo: Katie King