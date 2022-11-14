How to practise mindfulness in the Derbyshire countryside

1. Take your lunch / breakfast with you for a walk

Instead of eating your lunch at home or at the desk, go for a walk and take your pack up with you. Enjoy it on a bench with a view or on a fallen tree branch in the woods. Use all of your senses to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells (hopefully good ones) of the outdoors and the taste and texture of the food that you’re eating – savouring each mouthful. It’s a great way for beginners to practise the art of mindfulness in the Dales. Cromford Canal has benches tucked away in visual proximity to the water and the Cromford Café is a few minutes’ walk away if you want to have your lunch prepared for you or treat yourself to a delicious slice of cake. Don’t forget to throw away your rubbish properly.

Photo: Katie King