How these Derbyshire women are helping to beat cancer

Tracy Walker and her daughters-in-law Kate Bull and Courtney Birks, who all live in Holmewood, will have their heads shaved to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tracy, 53, said: “This is a cause very close to my heart.

“My father had terminal cancer and sadly passed away within 12 weeks of his initial diagnosis.

“The Macmillan nurses were with us every step of the way I can honestly say without their help and support I don’t think we would have coped.

“The Macmillan nurses aren’t just nurses, they are a lifeline for people like us.

“For a long time after his death they still kept in touch and reached out to us – they really do become an essential part of your extended family.”

Kate, 40, tragically lost both her parents to cancer, including her mum on Christmas Day in 2017.

She said: “My dad was my hero and fought prostate cancer for a number of years.

“He truly is the main reason behind me doing this.

“He sadly ended up losing his battle in February 2014.

“Then came the devastating news in May 2017 that my mum had been diagnosed with throat cancer.

“She ended up having her voice box removed in June 2017 and endured many side affects and a lot more bad days than good days.

“She couldn't eat, couldn't sleep and even struggled to drink – it was heartbreaking to see her suffer as much as she did.

“All the nurses and doctors at the hospital my mum was at did everything they could to make her as comfortable as possible for the short amount of time she had.

“She lost her battle on Christmas Day 2017.”

Courtney, 20, added: “I am shaving my hair to show support for Macmillan and supporting those going through cancer.

“I have known many people to pass away to cancer – its such a heartbreaking diagnosis.”

They hope to brave the shave during a special charity night at Chesterfield’s Riverside Club on September 25.

Kate and Courtney will be donating their hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Sponsor Tracy at https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/tracy-walker, sponsor Kate at https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/kate-bull and sponsor Courtney at https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/courtney-birks.