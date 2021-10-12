How Baby Loss Awareness Week is being commemorated in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Sands – a support group which helps parents who have suffered the loss of a baby – is showing its Ribbon Remembrance Display in Rykneld Square until Friday.

And there will be a Wave of Light event at the Crooked Spire for all bereaved families at 6.45pm on Friday.

This will be followed by a lantern parade through Chesterfield town centre and along Vicar Lane which will be lit up pink and blue to remember all babies who have died in pregnancy and after birth.

Nicky Whelan, Chesterfield Sands chair, said: “I became involved in Sands in 2010 after the loss of my daughter, Lily, in pregnancy and understand just how important it is for bereaved families to have their babies acknowledged and remembered.

“Our Ribbon Remembrance Display has over 200 ribbons attached with baby’s names and dates on, to highlight the importance of talking about baby loss.”

