Councillor’s concerns over wages as McColl’s store near Chesterfield rebrands as Morrisons Daily

In March, Morrisons and McColl’s announced they were ‘extending their wholesale supply partnership’ in a move which will see 300 McColl’s shops converted into the Morrisons Daily brand over the next three years.

While still owned and operated by McColl’s, the chosen sites will offer a ‘full Morrisons convenience range’.

Councillor Ross Shipman has voiced pay concerns ahead of New Tupton's McColl's being rebranded as a Morrisons Daily.

New Tupton’s McColl’s, located on Nethermoor Road, will open as a Morrisons Daily on October 21.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Ross Shipman said he has been told that staff at the rebranded stores will not receive the same wage as other Morrisons’ shop workers.

A McColl’s spokesperson said as these people are employed by McColl’s, not Morrisons, they will be paid in line with all other McColl’s store colleagues.

Coun Shipman, who represents the Tupton ward on North East Derbyshire District Council, said: "Incredible – Morrisons claim to pay all shop workers at least £10 per hour, yet they are getting around it by making deals that keep cheaper labour off their books.

“It's no different than getting cheaper agency workers into their shops and claiming they aren't employed by Morrisons.”

The Derbyshire Times asked Morrisons if it wanted to respond to Coun Shipman’s concerns – but had not received a response by the time of publication.

The McColl’s spokesperson said: “The store in New Tupton will temporarily close from the evening of October 12, reopening on October 21.

“As part of our plans to provide the local community with an enhanced range of fresh groceries and convenience goods, the store will be transitioning to a Morrisons Daily format, which will be owned and operated by McColl’s.

“We’re incredibly proud of all our hard-working colleagues at the Morrisons Daily stores we currently operate. These colleagues are employed by McColl’s, not Morrisons, and they are therefore paid in line with all other McColl’s store colleagues working across our wider estate of 1,200 stores. McColl’s colleagues are eligible for discount in any McColl’s store – this includes our own Morrison Daily stores. We remain committed to offering our retail colleagues pay in line with convenience industry standards.”