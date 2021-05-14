How a ‘little eco-warrior’ from Derbyshire will help the environment this summer

Five-year-old Jake Burns has pledged to take part in Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s 30 Days Wild challenge throughout June.

As part of the challenge, Jake will do an activity each day to help the environment, including litter picking, making bird feeders and planting flowers, while raising money for the trust.

Jake Burns.

His mum Ashleigh, of Little Hallam, Ilkeston, said Jake loves the outdoors and it has been his ‘only escape’ during the last year of lockdown.

She added: “He’s suffered a lot recently with asthma and hearing issues.

“Being outdoors means so much to him and he loves wildlife – he’s our very own little eco-warrior.

“We have recently taken in tadpoles as the local ducks were eating them and released them when they became frogs.

“Jake loves to hike and ride his scooter and has a huge interest in bugs, particularly moths.

“He has also taken an interest in the environment and has helped us to swap a lot of our single use plastic such as straws, soaps, washing detergent to plastic free natural alternatives.

“He also prefers walking rather than polluting the air from the car.

“Jake loves animals and has a small zoo at home including three dogs, a cat and three mice, which he cares for.

“He’s so excited about starting his challenge on June 1 and wants to raise as much money as he can for the wildlife.

“He also wants to volunteer for the trust after his challenge to see how his money is being spent to benefit the local countryside.”

She added: “Jake is such a sweet and selfless little boy who loves to help others and we’re so proud of him and what he's achieving at such a young age.”

Jake will be starting at Dallimore Primary School in Kirk Hallam on June 7.

He lives with his mum and dad, Phil, as well as his granddad and little sister Evie, who is nearly two and will be helping him on his challenge.

He is also getting help from his grandma, his aunties and his cousin Franky.

To support Jake and the trust, visit https://bit.ly/2RXaQLG.