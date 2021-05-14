Chesterfield Royal Hospital is Covid-free

On Friday afternoon, a hospital spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: “We have zero Covid patients. It’s great news.” The hospital last told us it was coronavirus-free in July 2020.

The revelation comes after the phenomenal success of the vaccine roll-out and the sacrifices made by so many.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Nine out of 10 people aged 40 and over have now had a first vaccine dose in England.

Public Health England research suggests coronavirus vaccines have saved 11,700 lives and stopped 33,000 people becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 in England.

The analysis found people in their 70s and 80s had seen the biggest fall in deaths and hospital admissions.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the figures were ‘remarkable’ and added that getting a vaccine is ‘one of the most important things you will be asked to do in your lifetime’.

The next major easing of lockdown restrictions is due to take place on Monday.

Indoor hospitality will restart, with cafés, pubs and restaurants allowed to serve food and drinks to customers indoors for the first time since December.

Most forms of indoor entertainment where social distancing is possible will also be able to resume, including cinemas, theatres, museums and children’s play areas.

People will also be able to meet indoors in groups of up to six or as two households, or outdoors in groups of up to 30 people.

At 5pm on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference – amid concerns about the Indian variant of Covid-19.