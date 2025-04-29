Housing developer plans 197 new homes on greenfield site near former Coalite chemical works in north Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developers have unveiled a plan for 197 new houses near the site of a former chemical works in north Derbyshire.

Harron Homes is seeking permission to build the properties on land north of 1 to 8 Leaholme, Bolsover. The proposed 8.5-hectare greenfield site is on the south-east part of the Coalite Priority Regeneration Area.

Documents submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council include a report from DLP Planning which states: “The wider area carries a legacy of contamination from its prior activities. The adjoining Coalite site was used for many years for the production of coke, together with the development of a wider range of chemical and other associated materials. Soil tests of the surrounding area indicate the presence of diverse complex hydrocarbons, including chlorinated phenols, phenolic compounds, fuels, oils, coal tars, pitch, and localised dioxins. However, the application site is devoid of such material and hence suitable for residential use.”

The proposed 197 homes would be two storey, mainly detached and accommodate one to five bedrooms. Each house would have a garden, an integral or detached garage and parking space. The houses would be built in red brick and have grey roof tiles.

Developer's vision for Castle View Boulevard, which would make the most of the long view to Bolsover Castle.

Vehicular access to the development would be taken from Chesterfield Road (A632) to the south.

At the heart of the proposed housing development is Castle View Boulevard, designed to make the most of the long views towards Bolsover Castle which is 1.1km away.

A section of the Staveley to Bolsover cycleway runs alongside the southern edge of the site. Bolsover Ramblers Association states in a letter to the council: “We note that provision is made for pedestrian access, from the development, onto the cycle land on the western side of the area. We commend this provision in that it will provide a definite pedestrian link to the attractive Snipe Bog and Peter Fidler sites and the Stockley Trail. This in turn will provide easy and clear access to the extensive footpath network in the Doe Lea Valley and beyond and thus promote the adoption of a healthy life style.”

A bird hide with views towards the River Doe Lea and adjacent green corridor would be included in the public open space which is included in the developer’s scheme.

A design and access statement, submitted to the council on behalf of Harron Homes, concludes: “The vision for the site is to create a safe and welcoming new neighbourhood that contributes positively to the character of the area. The development will provide a variety of new homes and, along with the wider masterplan sites, contribute to local infrastructure meeting local needs as well as the needs of people wanting to move into the area. The development will be well-designed and integrated.”

Land to the north and west of the site is in the process of being developed for a wide range of employment generating uses. Large distribution warehouses are being constructed in the immediate locality.

In 2016, planning permission was granted for outline residential development of 660 houses in the Coalite Priority Regeneration Area.