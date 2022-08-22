House of the Dragon: Derbyshire to star in new Game of Thrones prequel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The successor to the blockbuster fantasy series had its premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW at 2am this morning (August 22) in the UK.

Set almost 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, the much awaited spin-off charts the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the lead up to the ‘dance of the dragons’, the Targaryen civil war.

Lots of filming for the prequel took place in Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden – but there may be some wild waterways and sweeping landscapes in the series that fans recognise.

Cast and crew were spotted filming House of the Dragon in the Castleton area last year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filming on location is common during big productions like House of the Dragon and many of the actors have been spotted in their signature Targaryen blonde wigs and medieval outfits in places including Hampshire, Surrey, Cornwall and the Peak District.

Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, was seen last year filming for the show in Castleton alongside a large film crew and horses. He was also spotted at Mam Tor.

Speaking at the time, reporter Steven Ross said: “They think they’ve picked the Peak District as the new New Zealand for next Game of Thrones series.”

Cast and crew were spotted filming House of the Dragon in the Castleton area last year

Other locations include Caesar’s Camp in Aldershot where the Targaryen sigil displaying a three-headed dragon was spotted during filming and St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall which acts as the mythical depiction of Driftmark, the ancestral seat of the House of Velaryon.