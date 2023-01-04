Property developer Pete describes the new accommodation in the former North Star Club building.

Enterprising pair Pete and his stepson Mike tell BBC1’s Homes Under The Hammer how they snapped up the derelict building on Welbeck Road for £47,500 at auction, which was more than £10,000 under the asking price, in 2021.

At the time, the building which was formerly the home of the North Star Club that closed several years ago, had planning permission in place for a gym, dance studio and one-bedroom apartment.

Pete tells programme presenter Dion Dublin: “What I loved about it was that it was something unique. It was something close to home, it’s just down the road. Enough of a challenge to put other people off, it put us in a better position to get a great deal.”

Property developers Mike and Peter share their vision for the former social club on the TV programme Homes Under The Hammer.

The building, at the end of an alleyway between two houses, had no ceiling, was damp with plaster coming off the walls and the floor needed replacing. Mike says: “It might look derelict but at least someone has done half the work for us by stripping it out.”

Pete and Mike decided to turn the building into short-term holiday let apartments after realising that this would generate a higher return for their investment than a gym, dance studio and upstairs flat. Planning consent for their scheme was granted in spring last year, despite Old Bolsover Town Council’s worry over fire safety and residents’ concerns about parking in an already congested area.

Armed with a budget of £100,000, the developers did most of the ground work themselves and brought in sub-contractors to complete the project which they estimated would take six months.

The transformation included converting the club’s former pool room into one of the apartments and knocking down a toilet block and office to create a private courtyard and enable more natural light into the building.

How the building looked before Mike and Pete started work on it.

During their work on the property Pete and Mike found that there were no foundations under two of the main walls so they had to demolish 19 metres of existing wall, dig out new footings and rebuild from scratch.

Christoper Theochardes from SDL Auctions, which handled the sale of the building, says on Homes Under The Hammer: “The work they’ve done is really good and it’s a very good use of the space.” He estimates that they could sell each of the apartments for £90,000, which would bring in a pre-tax profit of £122,250.

Serviced accommodation could fetch between £1,000 to £1,200 a month, a route which Pete and Mike are going down. Pete said that the area is undergoing a lot of development and they are hoping to fill the apartments with business people and contractors during the week and people looking for short breaks at weekends.

A further Homes Under The Hammer show spotlighting Pete and Mike’s completed project will be shown at a future date. Meanwhile, you can watch the property developers on iPlayer at Homes Under The Hammer, series 25: episode 74.

The bar was still in situ when Mike and Pete bought the property.

Homes Under The Hammer presenter Dion Dublin in the derelict building.

Homes Under the Hammer presenter Dion Dublin in the former bar area.

The bar and lounge area of the former North Star Club which would have been the hub of the community in its heyday.

Planning permission was in place to turn this room into a gym when the developers bought the building at auction in 2021.

Pete shows viewers of Homes Under The Hammer around the ground-floor of the building during redevelopment work.