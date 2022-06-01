Former north Derbyshire social club to be turned into flats despite concerns

Developers have been given the green light to transform the old North Star Club, on Welbeck Road, Bolsover, into three one-bedroom apartments.

The proposal, which will also see alterations made to the outside of the property and extensions built, has been met with some opposition from residents and councillors.

Bolsover Town Council submitted a letter of objection to Bolsover District Council’s planning committee.

Town clerk Andrew Tristram said: "Due to the density and layout of the three apartments, concern was raised about the lack of fire exits for safe egress in the event of a fire."

Bolsover resident Lucy Brown said car parking was already a major issue on the street.

"Houses along this road already have more than one car per household and having flats to the back of the property will create more cars along the street,” she said.

"This is meant to be a conservation area and at the moment is a lovely street.

"As soon as you open up planning permission for people to convert their outbuildings at the back of the property it opens up a can of problems allowing others to covert their building into bedsits."

She also raised concerns about the ‘mess out of the front of the property’ and the ‘smell of marijuana’ coming from existing flats.

Bolsover District Council planning officer Karen Wake addressed some of these potential issues in her report.

"Concern has been expressed by local residents about the ability to meet fire regulations but the applicant has confirmed the plans have taken into account fire safety by liaising with Building Control and the compliance with fire regulations will be covered under these Building Regulations,” the report says.

"The proposal is therefore considered to provide an adequate standard of amenity for future residents of the flats.”

Documents also say the site’s close proximity to the town centre will ‘reduce the residents need for a car’.

"The proposal is not considered to result in a significant increase in parking requirements over and above the previous use of the site,” the report adds.