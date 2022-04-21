Old north Derbyshire social club could be turned into flats

They aim to change the of use of the former North Star Club, on Welbeck Road, Bolsover, to three one-bedroom apartments.

A proposal submitted to Bolsover District Council would also see alterations made to the outside of the property and extensions built.

Bolsover's Noth Star Club could be converted into flats.

The club went under the hammer at an auction held by SDL Auctions last year, when it had a guide price of £60,000 and was described as a mixed use former public house.

Planning consent was previously granted for the building to be turned into a gymnasium/dance studio and self-contained apartment.

Derbyshire County Council’s highways team said in its response: “Given the existing established use of the building, and more recently its approval for an alternative

gymnasium use (presumably not implemented), together with the site’s proximity to the town centre, the Highway Authority would not be in a position to raise a sustainable objection.”