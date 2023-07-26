Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp pays tribute to 11-year-old 'warrior' after tragic death

He said Kori had shown everyone ‘how to stay ahead of the curve with grace, humour, understanding, and dignity’. Depp shared a link to a fundraiser for the Captain Kori Foundation which has now surpassed £50,000 - a charity planned in Kori’s memory.

Kori, known to his 200,000 subscribers on YouTube as Captain Kori, passed away at his home in Ripley at the beginning of the month. His funeral is being held today (Wednesday, July 26).

The youngster was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome - causing an under development to the left side of his heart - and underwent two failed transplants in 2018 and 2020. It was decided, after a traumatic and painful first two procedures, that he would not face the challenges of a third heart transplant and instead set his sights on ‘living out his bucket list’.

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp has paid a heartfelt tribute to 11 year old Kori Stovell, from Ripley, who died following a long battle with a rare heart condition.

This included a dream to speak to his hero Captain Jack Sparrow and, in December, Johnny Depp donned the full gear to make those dreams a reality. In a YouTube video he told Kori: "I wish you the best of luck. I am your number one fan, Captain Kori. All the respect and love mate."

Following on from the news of Kori’s death, Depp issued a touching tribute on Instagram, saying: "Sail on my fellow captain! You honored us with your life. You humbled and amazed us with the courage and strength to be able to smile through it all.

Kori was given the honour of turning on the Christmas lights in Ripley last year (picture from Eric Gregory / Ripley Town Council).

"You've shown every one of us how to stay ahead of the curve with grace, humor, an incomprehensible understanding, and unparalleled dignity.

"You are a warrior, mate. We will meet again on the highest of seas. All my love and respect to you and your family, as always."

Last year the inspirational youngster turned on the Christmas lights in Ripley with the council saying it had been their ‘honour’ to have him mark the occasion