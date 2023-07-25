Holiday-themed Chesterfield postbox topper gets letter-writers in the mood for summer

The postbox on Moorland View Road, at Walton, has received a stunning woolen makeover, with the addition of a long-legged frog enjoying a cooling drink at the beach – complete with swimming trunks and sunhat.

The knitted creation is just the latest in a long line of toppers which have decorated the postbox, which is located opposite Walton Evangelical Church on Moorland View Road, near to the One Stop shop.

Most recently the postbox had a special cricket-themed topper to mark the start of the Ashes, featuring cricketers from both teams, along with a woolen copy of the Ashes urn.

