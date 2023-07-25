News you can trust since 1855
Holiday-themed Chesterfield postbox topper gets letter-writers in the mood for summer

The weather may have been far from ideal of late, but Chesterfield knitters have been getting us in the summer mood with their latest postbox topper creation.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST

The postbox on Moorland View Road, at Walton, has received a stunning woolen makeover, with the addition of a long-legged frog enjoying a cooling drink at the beach – complete with swimming trunks and sunhat.

The knitted creation is just the latest in a long line of toppers which have decorated the postbox, which is located opposite Walton Evangelical Church on Moorland View Road, near to the One Stop shop.

Most recently the postbox had a special cricket-themed topper to mark the start of the Ashes, featuring cricketers from both teams, along with a woolen copy of the Ashes urn.

The new summer-themed postbox topper in Walton, Chesterfield. Photo: Derbyshire TimesThe new summer-themed postbox topper in Walton, Chesterfield. Photo: Derbyshire Times
The new summer-themed postbox topper in Walton, Chesterfield. Photo: Derbyshire Times
In the past the woolen creations have marked Halloween, Christmas and Easter, as well as the coronation, Queen’s jubilee and the FIFA World Cup.

