Ashes themed post-box topper bowling over letter writers in Chesterfield as England take on Australia

The postbox on Moorland View Road in Walton has been given a sporting knitted topper to mark the great sporting event.Cricketers from both teams, along with a woolen copy of the Ashes urn they're fighting to win, have been created for the postbox - which is located opposite Walton Evangelical Church on Moorland View Road.It's not the first time the postbox has had special decorations provided by local knitters, with seasonally-themed creations topping the box at Christmas, Easter, Halloween and for the King's Coronation.