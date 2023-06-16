Ashes themed post-box topper bowling over letter writers in Chesterfield as England take on Australia
As the Ashes cricket series between England and Australia gets under way, knitters in Chesterfield have been bowling over visitors to one postbox in the town.
The postbox on Moorland View Road in Walton has been given a sporting knitted topper to mark the great sporting event.Cricketers from both teams, along with a woolen copy of the Ashes urn they're fighting to win, have been created for the postbox - which is located opposite Walton Evangelical Church on Moorland View Road.It's not the first time the postbox has had special decorations provided by local knitters, with seasonally-themed creations topping the box at Christmas, Easter, Halloween and for the King's Coronation.