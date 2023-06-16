News you can trust since 1855
Ashes themed post-box topper bowling over letter writers in Chesterfield as England take on Australia

As the Ashes cricket series between England and Australia gets under way, knitters in Chesterfield have been bowling over visitors to one postbox in the town.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 08:36 BST

The postbox on Moorland View Road in Walton has been given a sporting knitted topper to mark the great sporting event.Cricketers from both teams, along with a woolen copy of the Ashes urn they're fighting to win, have been created for the postbox - which is located opposite Walton Evangelical Church on Moorland View Road.It's not the first time the postbox has had special decorations provided by local knitters, with seasonally-themed creations topping the box at Christmas, Easter, Halloween and for the King's Coronation.

England take on Australia in five test matches this summer, with the first test starting today at Edgbaston. The two teams are evenly matched, but England have been transformed in recent times and there are high hopes that the home side can lift the Ashes trophy this year.

The cricket-themed postbox topperThe cricket-themed postbox topper
The creation includes a woolen copy of the Ashes urnThe creation includes a woolen copy of the Ashes urn
