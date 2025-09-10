A man has tragically died in an incident at a factory in Derbyshire.

Emergency services were sent to Hi Peak Feeds in Killamarsh after the ‘serious workplace incident’ which is now being jointly being investigated by Derbyshire Constabulary and the Health and Safety Executive.

Flowers have been left outside the factory, part of the Noble Foods group, since the incident, which was attended by police and paramedics.

The matter has been referred to the Derbyshire coroner.

A man tragically died in an incident at Hi Peak Feeds, in Killamarsh. Photo: Google

Police said: “Officers were dispatched to the scene following a call just after 6am on Monday 25 August.

“A man aged in his 20s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Derbyshire Constabulary and the Health and Safety Executive have launched a joint investigation into the circumstances of the incident.”

The force said a file has been prepared for the coroner.

Police added: “The man’s family has been made aware and they are being supported by specialist officers.

“Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

A HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident and working with Derbyshire Police.”

Noble Foods confirmed that an employee had died in the incident.

The firm told The Star: "We confirm that a serious workplace incident occurred at our Killamarsh Mill facility on August 25 2025 which tragically resulted in the death of an employee.

“Our thoughts are with the employee's family and colleagues at this difficult time.

“The incident is being investigated and we are cooperating fully with the investigation.”

They added they could not comment further while investigations were ongoing.

Noble Foods bought Hi Peak Feeds in 2022, describing it at the time as UK’s largest 100 per cent organic manufacturer of feeds, blends, minerals and speciality products.

The mill, on Sheffield Road, Killarmarsh, had previously been part of Devenish Group.

Hi Peak was founded in 1973 and switched over to organic feed production entirely back in 2011.