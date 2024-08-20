Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog owner has praised the “incredible” firefighters who were called to scene of a blaze in Derbyshire – with one crew entering the burning building to rescue his pet.

At 11.58am on Tuesday, July 30, firefighters from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were called to a fire at a commercial premises on Taylor Lane, Loscoe.

As the flames spread, reports came in that a dog was trapped inside the building. On-Call Firefighter and Crew Manager, Joe Grimes, was part of 14 separate fire crews who attended the scene. Joe’s team entered the building at 12:24pm to save Bear.

Firefighter Grimes, who was managing the team that rescued Bear, said: “The crew went into the fire following reports of a dog being trapped within the building. When we found Bear, it was a struggle carrying the equivalent of a small adult out, but we knew we had to get him to safety. We then used the donated oxygen mask, and thankfully, Bear seemed to make a quick recovery.”

Bear was found by firefighters inside the building - and is now back to his normal self.

Bear’s owner, David Simpson, said: “We are so grateful to Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services for their response to this fire and for rescuing our dog. Bear is doing well and is back to his usual self, thanks to their incredible service.”

The rescue was made possible thanks to proactive preparation by the Eastwood Fire Station crew. Just two weeks before the incident, they visited the Vets for Pets Eastwood practice after realising they were without a pet oxygen mask, having lost one in a previous rescue.

The firefighters were pleasantly surprised when the practice generously donated a replacement, ensuring they were fully equipped for any future emergencies.

Joe is pictured here with Bear after his dramatic rescue from the burning building.

Firefighter Grimes said: “Sadly, we lost our pet oxygen mask at a previous house fire where another dog was rescued. The dog was taken away from the incident with the oxygen mask, meaning we didn’t have one situated on the fire engine.

“On behalf of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, I would like to thank Vets for Pets, as if it wasn’t for their donation, the outcome of Bears’ rescue may not have been positive.”

Adam Langley, station manager at Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Equipment such as breathing apparatus and pet oxygen masks allow for firefighters to respond safely and appropriately to a wide range of incidents, including those involving animals.

“On behalf of Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, I would like to express my gratitude to Vets for Pets for donating a replacement mask on this occasion which supported fire crews in their efforts to bring the incident to the safest conclusion for all involved.

Fire crews from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire attended the incident.

“Their generous donation meant Bear was able to receive the medical attention needed in the immediate aftermath of the fire and it is great to hear that he is now recovering well at home.”

Dr Jonathan Hadley, Practice Owner and Veterinary Surgeon at Vets for Pets Eastwood added: “We were more than happy to donate a replacement pet oxygen mask to Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue. It’s remarkable that the mask was used so soon to save Bear’s life. We’re fortunate to be part of such a close-knit community and to support our local services."