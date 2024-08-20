Fire in Derbyshire village continues for almost 24 hours - as fire crews still at the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are urged to keep windows and doors shut – as a fire in Shirland continues to blaze for almost 24 hours.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have confirmed that two fire engines from Alfreton Community Fire Station and Matlock Fire Station, supported by a water carrier from Clay Cross Fire Station, remain on the scene of a fire in Shirland as of 11.30 am today (August 20).

The welfare unit from Belper Fire Station is also at the site of the incident, supporting the fire officers who are tackling the blaze.

Fire and Rescue issued the following appeal to the local residents: “Members of the public are reminded to keep their windows and doors closed in the area surrounding an ongoing hay barn fire on Chesterfield Road in Shirland.”

Fire crews were first called to the reports of a barn on fire just after 1pm yesterday (August 19) – with 11 fire engines attending at the height of the incident.