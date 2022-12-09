Walk-in health centre, indoor play facility, shelter for the homeless and nightclub are among the suggestions that people would like to see in the old Marks & Spencer premises in Chesterfield town centre.

John Rodgers said: “Indoor market with street vendors – similar to Trinity Kitchen in Leeds and Cutlery Works/Peddler in Sheffield. All local businesses with different stalls/vans/ carts….a real hub for the town that day and night can operate and bring people in.”

Andie Magners Hoyland said: “I wonder if it could be a communal area for different groups. Art and craft areas that local artists could display their talent. We have some wonderful local photographers.”

Sheila Tarleton suggested: “How about Real Time move down and make it a top music venue with recording spaces and music shows?”

Some would like to see retailers selling ladies’ fashion or toys move into the vacant premises, others would welcome the relocation of big homeware stores from retail parks on the outskirts to attract shoppers into the town centre.

However, comments posted on the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page showed that many people are concerned that rental costs and parking charges are driving retailers and customers away from the town centre.

Timothy Davies said: “It’s shameful that the council’s greed for high parking charges and rents are forcing the remaining stores away or closing altogether. I feel sorry for the businesses in town that are struggling to keep up trade.”

Gail Crowther commented: “Which serious retailer would consider anything in what is now such a dreary shopping centre. M&S were the last flagship to leave, just a few tumbleweeds left."

Katy Grenville posted: “Council might want to look into why it costs nearly a tenner a day for accessible parking.” And Debbie Pitchford suggested: “Make council parking free one afternoon in the week and Sundays too.”

1. New supermarket Margaret Lovell posted: "An Asda supermarket with a cafe would be great."

2. Toy shop Sarah Jane Taylor posted: "Smyths toy store." Gemma Louise Warsop would like to see the return of Toys R Us.

3. Walk-in health centre Catherine Davies posted: "A walk-in health centre where you can take a ticket, wait and be seen by a healthcare professional. It would relieve the pressure on GP surgeries and accident and emergency departments. It is easily accessible from all the local towns."

4. Women's clothing June Bearman said: "We don't have anywhere in Chesterfield selling ladies of all ages good clothes." Deborah Onza posted: "Zara would be great! Affordable stylish quality fashion, there's nothing decent in town now."