What should be built in Chesterfield? 12 suggestions from residents including more doctors surgeries - and of course an ice rink

Chesterfield is constantly developing and we’ve asked our readers what they would like to see in the borough.
Many readers called for more activities for families with suggestions including a Laser Quest or crazy golf.
The most popular suggestion was an increase in services such as doctors surgeries, dentists and schools.
Other readers said empty buildings should be utilised before any further development takes place.
We will be putting all the suggestions to the relevant authorities.
1. Family fun
More activities for families was one of the most popular suggestions. Susan Millan said: "Something for children - Ninja Warrior/ indoor play area / bounce something for younger and older children. There isn't a lot besides swimming or gym." Emma Smith said she would like more things for her family of five to do. She added: "It would be wonderful to spend some actual time in our town. We've travelled as far across our border for things to do with our kids as there is nothing for kids in Chesterfield." Laura Simpson said: "A place for kids and families to go and not have to travel to Sheffield for or Derby... like Laser Quest, crazy golf, roller skating."
Photo: Ievgen Skrypko - stock.adobe.com
2. Outdoor swimming
Rowan Rebel Lane Pout and Elaine Neale both suggested an outdoor swimming pool would be a great additon to Chesterfield
Photo: Olga Yastremska, New Africa, Afr
3. Graffiti and improve roads
Graffiti is a problem that was highlighted by readers as were traffic problems. Shannon Billom said: "Better roads, the traffic is becoming horrendous, also clean up graffiti..." Nina Powell added: "I would like to see the diabolical roundabout at B&Q sorted out first!"
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Homeless shelter
Lenny Brown said: "A homeless village inside a disused warehouse so the homeless can be helped to move forward in life, with a warden, help them gain a better future and to respect themselves."
Photo: alfa27 - stock.adobe.com