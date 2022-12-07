What should be built in Chesterfield? 12 suggestions from residents including more doctors surgeries - and of course an ice rink

1. Family fun

More activities for families was one of the most popular suggestions. Susan Millan said: "Something for children - Ninja Warrior/ indoor play area / bounce something for younger and older children. There isn't a lot besides swimming or gym." Emma Smith said she would like more things for her family of five to do. She added: "It would be wonderful to spend some actual time in our town. We've travelled as far across our border for things to do with our kids as there is nothing for kids in Chesterfield." Laura Simpson said: "A place for kids and families to go and not have to travel to Sheffield for or Derby... like Laser Quest, crazy golf, roller skating."

Photo: Ievgen Skrypko - stock.adobe.com