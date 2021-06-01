Here are the big-name retailers you would love to see move into Chesterfield's former Debenhams store

It was a sad day last month when the Debenhams store on Ravenside Retail Park closed its doors for the last time.

We asked readers what business they’d like to see move into the now-empty building and several people longed for the return of Woolworths to town, including Michelle Arntz who works in Woolworths in Australia where the brand is a grocery retailer. Michelle said on Facebook: “I’ve been to Chesterfield quite a few times – loved shopping in Woolworths in the UK.”

But news that Marks and Spencer bosses are eyeing up former Debenhams premises across the country has not gone down well with some Derbyshire Times readers who are worried that the Chesterfield store could be relocated from the town centre to the Ravenside retail park.

Ann Clarke said: “Do not move M&S from current location, about time planners and stores think about elderly and disabled.”

Glenys Booth responded: “If M&S move down to that location I for one will not be shopping there any more and they will lose many older customers as it’s not convenient.”

Philip Mitchell commented: “Keep M&S where it is in the town centre otherwise it’s the death of the town centre.”

On the flipside, Kathleen Hill, Amanda Hall and Danielle Harper were among those who would like to see M&S relocate to bigger premises.

Here are the retailers that our Facebook followers would like to see take over the former Debenhams store in Chesterfield.

1. TK Maxx Philip Mitchell writes: "What about relocating TK Maxx or The Range off Lordsmill Street as they are both tucked away and access is not great...anyone with a car has go to down to Horns Bridge and back to get on the retail park." Photo: Dan Mullan Buy photo

2. Mango Laura Kilbourne Gardener writes: "Of those listed - Mango. Personal choice - some kind of alternative store for those of us who are a little different." (photo: Shutterstock/Neme Jimenez). Photo: Shutterstock/Neme Jimenez Buy photo

3. Smyths Toy Superstore Jonathan Woodhead writes: "Definitely a Smyth's Toystore." (photo: Shutterstock/Roger Utting). Photo: Shutterstock Buy photo

4. The Range Ann Clark writes: "You could move The Range here, they have lovely home decor." (photo: Shutterstock/Paul McGuire). Photo: Shutterstock Buy photo