Take a look inside Chesterfield food store after £110,000 make over

The Central England Co-op in Inkersall Green Road, has received a raft of updates designed to give it a fresher, lighter feel and to include several new ranges and features to boost its offering to the local community.

This follows the store’s colleagues working around the clock to ensure vulnerable people across the community have continued to have access to vital food and essentials through the Coronavirus pandemic.

The community food store has been undergoing a makeover in recent weeks with changes including:

The new-look Co-op in Inkersall Green Road

An updated product range to better reflect customers’ requirements including an improved food to go section

New features such as a Tango Ice Blast Machine (due to be installed shortly)

New internal signage and decoration including a refreshed kiosk area

Store Manager David Briddon said: “The team and I are feeling really positive about having this investment in the store and it feels like a reward for all the hard work of the last year of so. We are still a relatively new store, so it shows there is real confidence in the store and in what the team are doing.

Almost £110,000 has been spent on the improvements

“We have had some great feedback already from our customers who are saying it looks bigger and fresher and they are enjoying the new ranges and features we now have. I would like to thank them for their patience while the work has been completed but I hope they agree with us that it has been worth it.”

The Inkersall Food Store is open every day 7am-10pm.