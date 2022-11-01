Here are 21 more spook-tacular Halloween photos from Derbyshire families
Trick or treat time has fired the imagination of families throughout Derbyshire who have posted photos of children in their Halloween costumes on social media.
The Derbyshire Times Facebook page has been flooded with pictures of colourful characters going for the scare factor but looking adorably cute.
There’s even a couple of houses decorated to look like Halloween haunts.
