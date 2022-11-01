News you can trust since 1855
Cute kids in their Halloween costumes. Photos supplied by Fiona Wallace, Carole Shannon and Katrina Proctor, clockwise from top.

Here are 21 more spook-tacular Halloween photos from Derbyshire families

Trick or treat time has fired the imagination of families throughout Derbyshire who have posted photos of children in their Halloween costumes on social media.

By Gay Bolton
35 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 1:43pm

The Derbyshire Times Facebook page has been flooded with pictures of colourful characters going for the scare factor but looking adorably cute.

There’s even a couple of houses decorated to look like Halloween haunts.

1. Colourful characters

How cute do these two look in their brilliant costumes and makeup in Samantha Jane's photo?

Photo: Samantha Jane

2. Bewitching sight

Laura Jane Bramley Coleman comments: "'Ava Jean's first outing for Halloween 🥰"

Photo: Laura Jane Bramley Coleman

3. Little terrors!

Frighteningly good costumes in this photo posted by Louise Piercy

Photo: Louise Piercy

4. It girl

Katie Lancaster writes: "My 3 year old wanted to be Pennywise😅"

Photo: Katie Lancaster

