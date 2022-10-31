Derbyshire families' 36 wicked Halloween photos show little witches, tiny pumpkins and even a dog dressed for spooky season
Halloween is the perfect opportunity for families to go wild with crazy costumes and mad makeup – the scarier the better!
Imagination runs riot at the spookiest time of the year – and it’s not just the kids that play dress up! Adults have been messaging the Derbyshire Times page on Facebook site with photos taken in pubs and at parties.
Even babies are getting in on the act for their first Halloween, although their outfits highlight the cute factor rather than the fear factor.
Kellsey Brown posted: “Some amazing costumes on here! And lots of beautiful babies.”
Page 1 of 9