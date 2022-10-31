News you can trust since 1855
Halloween fun in these photos submitted by Becca Bailey, Tammy Gilbert, Chelci Rogers, pictured clockwise from top.

Derbyshire families' 36 wicked Halloween photos show little witches, tiny pumpkins and even a dog dressed for spooky season

Halloween is the perfect opportunity for families to go wild with crazy costumes and mad makeup – the scarier the better!

By Gay Bolton
37 minutes ago

Imagination runs riot at the spookiest time of the year – and it’s not just the kids that play dress up! Adults have been messaging the Derbyshire Times page on Facebook site with photos taken in pubs and at parties.

Even babies are getting in on the act for their first Halloween, although their outfits highlight the cute factor rather than the fear factor.

Kellsey Brown posted: “Some amazing costumes on here! And lots of beautiful babies.”

1. Who's scared?

Katherine Pegg posts this lovely photo.

Photo: Katherine Pegg

Photo Sales

2. Model baby

Kelly Annesley posts this gorgeous photo of a baby sitting in a wheelbarrow in a pumpkin field.

Photo: Kelly Annesley

Photo Sales

3. Seeing double....

Leanne Gerrard posts this photo with a line from The Shining film: "Come play with us forever and ever and ever."

Photo: Leanne Gerrard

Photo Sales

4. Clowning around

No such thing as a creepy clown in Laura Jane's household!

Photo: Laura Jane

Photo Sales
