Rachel Brobbin’s incredible transformations include scary characters Pennywise and Monster Smash.

She said: "This year I have tried making my own prosthetics which I have never done before. I am most proud of my Pennywise as I created my own head prosthetic for it.

"I also love my illusion makeup. I absolutely loved the Jack in a Box and Twisted neck.

"My Ventriloquist doll was also fun – when I finished, I hid behind the sofa and popped my head up whilst my boyfriend was watching TV to scare him.

"The longest was the skeleton look that I painted. It took me nearly five hours from start to finish. As it was a body paint as well as on my face, it took so long doing the shading to try and make it look 3D. I was really happy with how it turned out!”

Rachel had a race against time to complete her challenge before leaving for a holiday in the States this month. She said: “It was a tough few weeks, some of the days I was doing four makeup looks in a row, which would be about 14 hours of makeups a day. My skin was stained black, my eyes were sore and my back was aching!”

However, there was one transformation that didn’t go according to plan. “I tried to do Medusa and my face prosthetic made me look more like a pig than a snake,” said Rachel. “ Definitely going to work on that one for next year!”

A makeup artist at Embellish on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, Rachel is looking forward to giving customers Halloween makeovers. She said: “I won’t actually get chance to dress up as I am working but I feel I have done my fair share of fancy dress for the month!”

To see more transformations, head over to her Instagram page www.instagram.com/racheljessicamakeupartist

