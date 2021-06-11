Take a look at these awesome film characters recreated by Chesterfield makeup artist

Rachel transformed her look into a green-skinned superhero in The Mask, a blue-faced genie from Aladdin, and even the scorched-faced Marv in Home Alone.

When she posted the results on her Instagram and Facebook page, her followers flooded her with suggestions for more characters.

Her latest reincarnation, Cruella, was inspired by the new film and she’s got plans for a Shrek series up her sleeve.

Rachel, who lives in Staveley and works at Embellish Hair & Makeup Studio in Chesterfield said: “I just love being able to turn myself into somebody else.”

Here are some out of this world photos of her work.

1. The Mask There's only one word to describe this look......Sssssmokin! Photo: Rachel Brobbin Buy photo

2. Corpse Bride Blue-haired bride takes a starring role in Rachel's transformation credits. Photo: Rachel Brobbin Buy photo

3. Frozen Snow Queen Elsa's icy stare is vividly recreated. Photo: Rachel Brobbin Buy photo

4. Aladdin Rachel's transformation is pure genious! Photo: Submitted Buy photo