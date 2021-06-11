Take a look at these awesome film characters recreated by Chesterfield makeup artist
Makeup artist Rachel Brobbin used the opportunity of lockdown to practise recreating her favourite film characters.
Rachel transformed her look into a green-skinned superhero in The Mask, a blue-faced genie from Aladdin, and even the scorched-faced Marv in Home Alone.
When she posted the results on her Instagram and Facebook page, her followers flooded her with suggestions for more characters.
Her latest reincarnation, Cruella, was inspired by the new film and she’s got plans for a Shrek series up her sleeve.
Rachel, who lives in Staveley and works at Embellish Hair & Makeup Studio in Chesterfield said: “I just love being able to turn myself into somebody else.”
Here are some out of this world photos of her work.
