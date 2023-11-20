Heartbreaking story of ‘Chesterfield’s loneliest dog’ still looking for new forever home after being rescued months ago

A ‘loving’ Chesterfield dog who was rescued by the RSPCA is still searching for new owners – with the charity hoping that someone will bring him home before Christmas.

Seven-year-old cross breed Stanley has been continually overlooked since he arrived at the charity’s Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Branch rehoming centre in Spital Lane over six months ago. Sadly, no-one has expressed an interest in adopting him.

The dog was rescued by the RSPCA from the Derbyshire area in May after he was found living outside in unsuitable conditions. He had infected ears, extensive fur loss and wounds caused by self trauma that required veterinary treatment.

The charity’s inspectors worked with his owner, who agreed to sign Stanley over to be rehomed, because he couldn't meet the dog's needs.

Stanley was taken in by the RSPCA earlier this year.

Described as a 'friendly-natured and lovably daft' dog who – despite his past – endears himself to people with ease, Stanley has recovered well in the branch’s care. Stanley does still bear some small scars from the wounds he had on his body.

He is one of over 280 unwanted animals to have come through the doors of the Chesterfield rehoming centre this year.

Animal care assistant Richard Grainger said: “First thing in the morning, Stanley will always bring you something from his kennel, whether it be a ball, a rag or a chew. He adores his cuddles and his walks, he’s really a big-hearted gentle giant with a lot of love to give, who we would all love to see settled in his own home in time for Christmas.”

Stanley will need experienced owners, and an adult-only home as the only dog is preferred. Given his unorthodox background, his basic training still needs to be worked on, but he’s described as a 'willing and eager student' by staff at the centre.

Staff at the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA branch are hoping that Stanley will be rehomed before Christmas.

Anyone interested in adopting him can visit the branch’s website here to find out more and fill in an online application form.

Stanley is just one of thousands of dogs across the RSPCA who are in desperate need of a new home. Between 2021 and 2022, the RSPCA has seen a 6% increase in the number of dogs taken into its care at a time when adoptions have fallen. The charity believes the cost of living crisis is leading to fewer people considering taking on a new pet.

This Christmas animal neglect and abandonment are at a three-year high. The combined effects of the pandemic and a cost of living crisis have meant more animals than ever will need the RSPCA’s help this year. That’s why the charity needs supporters to join the Christmas rescue and help them be there for animals as neglect and abandonment soars. The Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch is part of the RSPCA family but is funded independently. You can make a donation to the branch here.