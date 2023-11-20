News you can trust since 1855
30 dazzling festive photos show why you must visit the Festival of Christmas Trees in Chesterfield's Crooked Spire

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 20th Nov 2023, 13:53 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 13:59 GMT

Chesterfield Parish Church, St Mary and All Saints is the largest church in Derbyshire and is filled with beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

The trees are decorated by local people, groups and shops, from scout to guide groups, from schools to high street stores, from accountants to Chesterfield Museum and many more besides.

Now in its ninth year, the festival continues to grow.

The festival runs until Sunday, December 3: 10.30AM - 4.30PM Monday - Thursday, 10.30AM - 5.00PM Friday - Saturday and 12.00PM - 5.30PM Sunday.

Admission is free but donations gratefully accepted.

Check out the below photos in our gallery from photographers Nick Rhodes and Marisa Cashill.

