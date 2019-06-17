Heartbreaking final Facebook post of second man killed in M1 crash

This is the final heartbreaking Facebook post of a man killed in a crash on the M1 near Meadowhall earlier this month.

On Friday, June 14, police named Alexandru Murgeanu, 22, from Mansfield, as the second man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the northbound M1 between J34 and J35.

The crash, which happened at around 8.30am on Friday, June 7, also killed 44-year-old Jason Mercer.

Second man named after fatal M1 collision near Meadowhall

Alexandru was driving a silver Ford transit van and Jason, from Rotherham, was behind the wheel of a silver Ford Focus.

A lorry, driven by a 39-year-old man from Hull, was also involved in the crash.

The HGV driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been bailed.

Alexandru’s family described him as a boy ‘with many plans who everyone loved’.

In a heartbreaking final post on Facebook, Alexandru uploaded a photo of himself with the caption ‘Smile, tomorrow can be worse’.

In a statement issued by Alexandru’s family, his relatives said: “Alex was a boy with many plans and everyone loved him.

“His death has hit us very hard. All of our family and friends feel his absence, we miss him.”

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 196 of June 7.