Second man named after fatal M1 collision near Meadowhall

Police have named a second man killed in a collision on the M1 near Meadowhall one week ago today.

Alexandru Murgeanu, aged 22, from Mansfield, was one of two men killed in a three-vehicle collision on the northbound M1 between Junctions 34 for Meadowhall and 35 for Thorpe Hesley last Friday morning.

Alexandru was driving a silver Ford transit van and the other man who died, Jason Mercer, 44 and from Rotherham, was behind the wheel of a silver Ford Focus.

A lorry, driven by a 39-year-old man from Hull, was also involved in the crash.

The HGV driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been bailed.

In a statement issued by Alexandru’s family, his relatives said: “Alex was a boy with many plans and everyone loved him.

“His death has hit us very hard. All of our family and friends feel his absence, we miss him.”

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 196 of June 7.

