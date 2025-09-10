Is Chesterfield the start of the north?

Chesterfield has been hailed as the start of the north in shout-outs on two separate podcasts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best friends William Hanson and Jordan North discussed where the north begins on their podcast Help I Sexted My Boss. William said: “Anything upwards of York is classed as northern and below Birmingham is the south and in between being the Midlands. Jordan retaliated: “I dare you to say to anyone from Sheffield, you’re a southerner…..you will get headbutted.”

Wiilliam responded: “Our friends over at the Ellis and John podcast had this very discussion and came to the decision that the north starts in Chesterfield,” to which Jordan replied: “They’ve absolutely nailed that. Chesterfield is the start of the north.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield’s position in England has caused much debate over the years.

The social news website Reddit posted an image showing a potential north and south divide in England, which sparked a fierce defence of Chesterfield when VeryBritishProblems shared the visual on its Twitter site in 2023.

A line had been drawn through the image showing the north-south divide based on population. Norfolk and most of Cambridgeshire were among the counties placed in the north!

One respondent @DeeAisha said: “The North starts in Chesterfield. Draw your line there. Visit Derby, then visit Chesterfield. Close in terms of distance - miles apart culturally and attitudinally. Chesterfield marks the end of the Midlands and the start of the North.”

What is your view? Is Chesterfield the start of the north?