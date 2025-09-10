Have your say on whether Chesterfield is in the north or the south
Best friends William Hanson and Jordan North discussed where the north begins on their podcast Help I Sexted My Boss. William said: “Anything upwards of York is classed as northern and below Birmingham is the south and in between being the Midlands. Jordan retaliated: “I dare you to say to anyone from Sheffield, you’re a southerner…..you will get headbutted.”
Wiilliam responded: “Our friends over at the Ellis and John podcast had this very discussion and came to the decision that the north starts in Chesterfield,” to which Jordan replied: “They’ve absolutely nailed that. Chesterfield is the start of the north.”
Chesterfield’s position in England has caused much debate over the years.
The social news website Reddit posted an image showing a potential north and south divide in England, which sparked a fierce defence of Chesterfield when VeryBritishProblems shared the visual on its Twitter site in 2023.
A line had been drawn through the image showing the north-south divide based on population. Norfolk and most of Cambridgeshire were among the counties placed in the north!
One respondent @DeeAisha said: “The North starts in Chesterfield. Draw your line there. Visit Derby, then visit Chesterfield. Close in terms of distance - miles apart culturally and attitudinally. Chesterfield marks the end of the Midlands and the start of the North.”
What is your view? Is Chesterfield the start of the north?