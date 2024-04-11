“Happiness and joy” as dog finds forever home after the Chesterfield RSPCA spent almost a year searching for new owners
The Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA branch announced yesterday that they had rehomed Storm – a dog who had spent nearly a full year waiting to find her new owners.
In a post on their Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “It was with happiness and joy, as well as a few tears, that we said goodbye to one of our longest resident Storm – who we had the pleasure of caring for over an incredible 312 days!
“This amazing couple came to meet her for the first time yesterday and couldn't leave without her, and had to take her there and then.
“We loved having Storm around so she will be missed, however, we know she’s off to begin her new life with lots of amazing adventures. Good luck Storm!”
