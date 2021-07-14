Guide Dogs charity fete in Derbyshire attempts to smash world tombola record

Guide Dogs charity counts on public donations.

More than 4,000 prizes are up for grabs in the tombola which has been registered with Guinness World Records.

The fete will be held at Denby Pottery Village on Sunday, July 25, from 10am until 4pm.

Nichola Bonsall, local community fundraising relationship manager for Guide Dogs, said: “Attempting our tombola world record has been really exciting and slightly daunting!

“Events like Denby’s summer fête are essential for fund raising as it costs around £55,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and we rely almost entirely on public donations to fund our life-changing services."

There will be stalls with traditional games, meet the animals, pony rides, parrots in need, face painting and a brass band.

Visitors can buy special food to feed to Denby’s new residents, DKP Koi Carp, with proceeds from the sale going to Guide Dogs.

Pot-painting and museum tours will also be in aid of the charity.

Barbecue food, doughnuts and ice cream will be available to buy at the fete. Car parking is complimentary.

Nichola said “We thank Denby Pottery and their team for organising this summer fête and also everyone who has contributed to the tombola.”

Visit www.denbypotteryvillage.com for more information.