Green light for new crisis house and safe haven for vulnerable adults in north Derbyshire village
A new crisis house and safe haven to support vulnerable people will open in north Derbyshire.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Planners at North East Derbyshire District Council have approved a change of use application for a house and garage at 188 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor.
Referrals to the crisis house will be made by Chesterfield Royal Hospital. The safe haven will receive referrals from a mental health helpline, East Midlands Ambulance Service, police and self-referral via online booking.
Both the crisis house and safe haven will be staffed every day around the clock, with a maximum of four members of staff on site at any one time.