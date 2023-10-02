News you can trust since 1855
Green light for new crisis house and safe haven for vulnerable adults in north Derbyshire village

A new crisis house and safe haven to support vulnerable people will open in north Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:29 BST
Planners at North East Derbyshire District Council have approved a change of use application for a house and garage at 188 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor.

Referrals to the crisis house will be made by Chesterfield Royal Hospital. The safe haven will receive referrals from a mental health helpline, East Midlands Ambulance Service, police and self-referral via online booking.

Both the crisis house and safe haven will be staffed every day around the clock, with a maximum of four members of staff on site at any one time.

