Planners at North East Derbyshire District Council have approved a change of use application for a house and garage at 188 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor.

Referrals to the crisis house will be made by Chesterfield Royal Hospital. The safe haven will receive referrals from a mental health helpline, East Midlands Ambulance Service, police and self-referral via online booking.