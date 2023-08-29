The application submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council seeks change of use approval for the house on North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor.

Both the crisis house and safe haven will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a maximum of four members of staff on site at any one time.

The crisis house will receive referrals from Chesterfield Royal Hospital with possession of up to 14 days. Existing internal accommodation will be altered to create four bedrooms with ensuite facilities. A communal living room and kitchen diner for residents will be provided. The conversion plans include creating a staff office and wc facilities.