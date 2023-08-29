News you can trust since 1855
Plan for crisis house and safe haven for vulnerable adults in north Derbyshire village

A charity is seeking permission to convert a vacant residential property in a north Derbyshire village into a crisis house and safe haven for vulnerable adults.
By Gay Bolton
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST

The application submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council seeks change of use approval for the house on North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor.

Both the crisis house and safe haven will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a maximum of four members of staff on site at any one time.

The crisis house will receive referrals from Chesterfield Royal Hospital with possession of up to 14 days. Existing internal accommodation will be altered to create four bedrooms with ensuite facilities. A communal living room and kitchen diner for residents will be provided. The conversion plans include creating a staff office and wc facilities.

The safe haven will receive referrals from a mental health helpline, East Midlands Ambulance Service, police and self-referral via online booking. The district council’s decision is pending.

