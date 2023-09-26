News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Green light for children's home plan in Derbyshire village

A new children’s home will become part of a residential development in a Derbyshire village.
By Gay Bolton
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Planners have given the green light to change the use of residential accommodation at 16 Maple Close, South Normanton into a home catering for three children, aged between three and 16 years.

The application was submitted to Bolsover District Council by Prime Nurture Services Ltd, which is aiming to open 10 residential children’s homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire over the next couple of years to address the shortage of child places in the counties.

Concerns over increased parking on an already congested road were expressed in one letter of representation to the council.

Related topics:DerbyshireNottinghamshire