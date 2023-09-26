Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planners have given the green light to change the use of residential accommodation at 16 Maple Close, South Normanton into a home catering for three children, aged between three and 16 years.

The application was submitted to Bolsover District Council by Prime Nurture Services Ltd, which is aiming to open 10 residential children’s homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire over the next couple of years to address the shortage of child places in the counties.